BRIEF-Henry Morgan updates on JB Financial Group
* refers to previous announcements to market regarding jb financial group ltd
SAO PAULO Aug 13 Revenue and business growth at Brazilian insurance holding company BB Seguridade Participações SA is likely to outpace the industry in the near term, executives said on a conference call on Wednesday.
The company, which oversees state-run Banco do Brasil SA's interests in insurance, will seek to fine-tune the distribution mix for some of its insurance products, and accelerate sale of products across Banco do Brasil's branch network, Chief Executive Officer Marcelo Labuto said. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, Editing by Franklin Paul)
* refers to previous announcements to market regarding jb financial group ltd
HONG KONG, April 27 BOC Aviation Ltd said on Thursday it would buy two Boeing 777-300ER aircraft from Turkish Airlines for an undisclosed sum as the aircraft lessor builds its balance sheet by investing in in-demand aircraft.