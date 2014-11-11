Nov 11 A South Carolina judge has ordered BB&T
Corp to pay $17 million to a former financial adviser
for mismanaging the man's retirement nestegg, a ruling that more
than doubles a jury's June award, according to court documents.
Judge Edward Miller in Greenville, rejected a demand by BB&T
Corp to overrule a jury's verdict totalling $8.1 million in
favor of Francis Maybank, who filed the case against BB&T and
two units in 2011, according to an opinion filed late Monday the
Court of Common Pleas for the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit.
A BB&T spokeswoman could not be immediately reached for
comment.
"We are gratified that justice prevailed and a wrong was
righted," said Mitchell Willoughby, one of Maybank's lawyers.
Maybank, of Charleston County, South Carolina, founded a
trust and asset management company that BB&T acquired in 2001.
BB&T bought Maybank's firm, which managed $700 million in client
assets, with 246,000 shares of BB&T company stock, according to
the complaint. Maybank hired BB&T's wealth management division
in 2006, when nearing age 74, to advise him on investing his
retirement portfolio.
BB&T recommended a complex investment strategy involving a
type of derivative, a security whose value was linked to the
performance of underlying BB&T stock, which BB&T advisers said
would help him to reduce his concentration in the company's
shares while raising cash to invest in a diversified portfolio,
Maybank alleged.
They did not disclose to Maybank that the strategy would
force him into an expensive cycle of rolling over one
derivatives transactions into another, which meant more fees and
greater tax liabilities while depleting the amount for
investments, according to the complaint.
Judge Miller, on Monday, tripled a $3.1 million compensatory
damages award that was part of the June verdict against BB&T, to
$9.3 million. The company had willfully and knowingly engaged in
unfair trade practices, Miller wrote in the opinion. He also
ordered BB&T to pay $2.9 million in legal fees and costs.
BB&T's conduct was not isolated but "involved repeated acts
of indifference to Mr. Maybank and others," the judge wrote. The
firm's advisers were "incentived to sell alternative investment
strategies" which they viewed as a fee-generating opportunity,"
the judge wrote.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)