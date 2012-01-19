* Q4 EPS $0.55 vs est $0.53

* Net interest income up 9 pct

Jan 19 BB&T Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as the bank set aside less money for loan losses and earned higher interest income from lending.

Branch Banking & Trust posted a net income of $391 million, or 55 cents a share, compared with $208 million, or 30 cents, a year ago.

Analysts had expected a net income of 53 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based company's revenue grew 3 percent to $2.4 billion.

Net interest income -- the difference between what the bank earned on loans and paid out on deposits -- rose 9 percent to $1.4 billion.

The southeastern U.S. bank has emerged from the financial crisis as one of the strongest lenders in the region, avoiding many of the real estate problems faced by its peers.

Shares of the company closed at $27.44 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.