MADRID Oct 25 Spain's second-biggest bank BBVA on Friday said it had a fully loaded Basel III capital ratio of 8.4 percent at the end of September.

The bank, which posted a nine-month net profit of 3.1 billion euros, nearly double what it made in the same period a year ago, also said it had a leverage ratio of 4.8 percent under the same Basel III criteria. (Reporting by Julien Toyer, Editing by Sarah White)