BOGOTA Nov 25 BBVA's Colombian arm will issue up to 250 billion pesos ($116 million) in subordinate bonds on the local market on Wednesday, directing funds raised toward services at its branches and portfolio financing, the bank said on Tuesday.

BBVA Colombia will offer 15-year paper at a yield equivalent to the consumer price index (CPI) plus 4.9 percent and 20-year paper at CPI plus 5.05 percent, the bank said.

The offer is part of a global quota of 2 trillion pesos ($927 million), of which BBVA Colombia has already issued 1.5 trillion pesos.

($1 = 2,158.12 Colombian pesos) (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Nick Zieminski)