BRIEF-HyAS&Co to offer off-floor distribution of shares
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 38,000 shares of its stock at the price of 1,540 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on April 13
MADRID Oct 25 Spain's second-biggest bank BBVA said on Friday it was changing its dividend policy and looking to distribute between 35 percent and 40 percent of profits annually, solely in cash.
The change will be phased in gradually as of 2014, the bank said. Until now it distributed its dividend in four payments made in cash as well as in shares.
BBVA also said it would delay a dividend payment due in January 2014 to April, and increase that April payment to 0.17 euros per share. (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer)
* Says appointed P. Jayarama Bhat as part time (non executive) chairman and Mahabaleshwara M.S. as MD and CEO of bank