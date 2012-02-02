Technology shares lead Nikkei lower, but Toshiba soars
* Toshiba soars after source says Western Digital to raise offer
MADRID Feb 2 Spain's BBVA borrowed 11 billion euros ($14.52 billion)from the European Central Bank's three-year liquidity auction in December, CEO Angel Cano said on a conference call on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7577 euros) (Reporting By Jesus Aguado; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)
* Toshiba soars after source says Western Digital to raise offer
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on June 16