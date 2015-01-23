Sri Lankan rupee edges up on expected inflows
COLOMBO, May 5 The Sri Lankan rupee traded slightly higher on Friday on dollar selling by exporters while the market awaited inflows from sovereign bond and syndicated loans, dealers said.
MADRID Jan 23 Spanish bank BBVA said on Friday it has agreed to sell a 4.9 percent stake in China's Citic Bank to UBS for HK$13.136 billion ($1.69 billion), booking net capital gains of around 400 million euros ($450.40 million).
UBS will then transfer the stake to Xinhu Zhongbao , BBVA said in a statement to the stock market regulator in Madrid.
Following the sale, which is expected to be finalised in the first quarter and will strengthen it Fully Loaded Common Equity Tier 1 by 20 basis points, the Spanish bank will retain a 4.7 percent stake in the Chinese bank, it said. ($1 = 7.7513 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 0.8881 euros) (Reporting by Jose Rodriguez, writing by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer)
* Pre-marketing to last a week, bookbuilding set for May 15-IFR