LONDON Nov 19 An informal price range has been set for a capital hike by Spanish bank BBVA at between 8.20 euros ($10.29) and 8.45 euros per share, a source close to the deal said, implying a discount to its closing price of between 2.2 and 5 percent.

BBVA said earlier on Wednesday it would issue a maximum of just over 310.4 million shares as part of its acquisition of a further 15 percent stake in Turkey's Garanti. That would see it raise about 2.6 billion euros at the top end of that informal range if all the shares were issued.

The Spanish bank said it aimed to raise about 2 billion euros in the capital hike, being done through an accelerated bookbuilding offer. BBVA shares closed at 8.643 euros per share. (1 US dollar = 0.7969 euro) (Reporting by Freya Berry, Writing by Sarah White in Madrid, Editing by Julien Toyer)