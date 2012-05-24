MADRID May 24 Spain's second largest bank, BBVA said on Thursday it is studying strategic alternatives to some of its non-core activities in Latin America, including the total or partial sale of its pension fund businesses.

The group was looking at the potential sale of its pension fund administrators in Chile, Colombia, Peru and Mexico, it said in a statement to the market regulator.

The process would tale a number of quarters and would not be completed before the end of 2012, BBVA added. (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Robert Hetz)