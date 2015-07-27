MADRID July 27 Spanish bank BBVA said
on Monday a transaction giving it control of Turkey's Garanti
bank would hit third quarter results by 1.8 billion
euros ($2 billion), a bigger sum that initially expected due to
a depreciating lira currency.
BBVA had signaled an impact of 1.5 billion euros when it
announced the purchase of the 14.9 percent stake in November.
It also said the transaction would cut its tier 1 capital
rate by around 50 basis points, compared with the 48 points it
originally predicted.
BBVA now held a 39.9 percent stake in Garanti, it said.
