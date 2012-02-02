MADRID Feb 2 Spain's second-biggest bank BBVA announced on Thursday a 34.8 percent decline in 2011 net profit, dented by provisions made to cover losses in the value of property-related assets and a one-off charge.

Net profit stood at 3.00 billion euros, falling short of expectations for 3.18 billion euros in a Reuters poll of 11 analysts. Bad debts declined slightly to 4.0 percent of total loans versus 4.1 percent in September. (Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)