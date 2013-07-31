EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
MADRID, July 31 Spain's second-biggest bank BBVA on Wednesday posted a 91 percent leap in first half net profit to 2.9 billion euros ($3.84 billion), slightly above analysts' forecasts.
A series of disposals in Latin America were widely expected to help bump up profits, as provisions against losses on loans and other assets also fell sharply from the first six months of 2012.
BBVA's net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans, fell by 0.5 percent to 7.3 billion euros compared to the same period a year ago, but also beat expectations in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.7547 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer)
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.