* Net profit 3.0 bln euros vs 3.18 bln euros in poll

* Net interest income 13.16 bln euros vs 12.99 bln euros expected

* Says on course for EBA core capital target in June 2012 (Adds comment on ECB lending facility, updates shares)

By Elisabeth O'Leary

MADRID, Feb 2 BBVA, Spain's second-biggest bank, said 2011 net profit fell 35 percent, hit by provisions for bad property loans at home and a previously announced one-off charge on its U.S. business.

Spanish lending has dwindled as the jobless rate has soared to 23 percent, the highest in the European Union, and the country heads into its second recession in four years, with local banks still reeling from a property crash at the outset of the downturn.

In contrast, BBVA's businesses overseas showed healthy growth in operating profits last year, particularly in Mexico, enabling the group to shoulder the property-related provisions required in Spain.

Last month, however, BBVA said it would take a 1 billion euro charge on 2011 net profit on goodwill at its Compass banking business in the United States given the slow economic recovery and outlook for low interest rates.

BBVA's 2011 net profit fell to 3.0 billion euros ($4.0 billion), compared with a forecast for 3.18 billion in a Reuters poll. Its bad debts ratio declined to 4 percent of total loans, versus 4.1 percent in September.

The bank also said it was on target to meet the European Banking Authority's 9 percent core capital adequacy target by June 2012. The ratio stood at 8.7 percent of risk-adjusted assets at the end of December.

BBVA said it had borrowed 11 billion euros from the ECB's new 3-year lending facility at the Dec. 21 auction, equivalent to all of its wholesale debt redemptions for 2012.

"However it does not imply the group will not issue debt in 2012 if conditions improve," the bank said.

Shares in BBVA were up 0.9 percent at 6.957 euros by 1252 GMT, when the Stoxx 600 Europe banking index was flat.

"The bank has a comfortable liquidity position and ... only has 30 more basis points to cover the EBA requirement, something that can easily be met with the organic generation of capital," said Nuria Alvarez, analyst at Renta 4 brokerage.

SPANISH PROPERTY

In draft legislation due to be announced later on Thursday the Spanish government is expected to force lenders to re-price foreclosed property and provision billions more euros against unrecoverable loans to bankrupt developers. Spanish banks in the fourth quarter attempted to anticipate that by boosting provisions.

BBVA wrote down 665 million euros worth of foreclosed property assets last year, taking its coverage of those assets to 30 percent, which some analysts noted fell short of the minimum 50 percent requirement the Spanish government is expected to set.

"Loan loss provisions are significantly higher than expected, but I'm waiting for them to explain exactly what they've booked and how in terms of writedowns and losses related to property," said Nomura banks analyst Daragh Quinn.

Earlier this week BBVA's bigger rival Santander took 3.2 billion euros in provisions, anticipating the government's new demands on the pricing of repossessed properties..

Overall lending at BBVA last year was up 4.3 percent while Mexican unit Bancomer outpaced that rate with 8 percent loan growth and 2 percent profit growth.

The bank's Eurasia unit, which embraces its businesses in Europe outside Spain and a stake in China's Citic was also thriving, with profits up 75 percent.

But Spain, which accounts for about one third of revenues, remained the weak spot, with net interest income down almost 10 percent in 2011 and net profit down 39.5 percent. ($1 = 0.7577 euros) (Editing by Greg Mahlich and Mark Potter)