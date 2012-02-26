MADRID Feb 26 BBVA will bid for some 11 billion euros ($14.81 billion) at the European Central Bank's second offer of three-year funds to banks later this month, the chairman of Spain's second-largest bank said on Sunday.

Nearly all Spanish banks participated in the first 3-year ECB auction in December and altogether took up between 50 billion euros and 100 billion euros to cover steep 2012 debt maturities.

"We do not blush to say we bid for 11 billion euros in the first tender and now we shall ask for a similar amount. Other competitors have said they will go for more," Francisco Gonzalez said in an interview published in the El Pais daily.

The ECB's sale of 489 billion euros in cheap three-year funds at the end of December has driven demand for Spanish debt and allowed the Treasury to complete about a third of its planned issuance for the year.

A Reuters poll showed money market traders believe the ECB will allot 500 billion euros at its second auction.

"Some say 600 billion," Gonzalez added. "There is no stigma in bidding. The more the better. The tender is good for economic recovery."

When asked if BBVA would come under pressure to buy one of Spain's smaller banks in a second wave of consolidation, in case rivals Santander and Caixabank did so, Gonzalez replied "Not at all."

"We move only in our own interest. We are an internatonal bank which can place its capital in many parts of the world, although we should like to invest in Spain because we would have enormous synergies," he said.

Gonzalez could not confirm BBVA would place 25 percent of its Mexican unit Bancomer, as authorities in the Latin American country have suggested.

"From the group's point of view we don't need to sell assets to raise capital. From a political standpoint we shall talk to the authorities to reach agreement," he said. ($1 = 0.7428 euros) (Reporting By Martin Roberts; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)