Indian shares end lower; all eyes on Infosys results
April 12 Indian shares ended lower on Wednesday as investors kept to the sidelines ahead of Infosys results on Thursday, while geopolitical concerns continued to weigh on the sentiment.
MADRID May 29 Spanish bank BBVA said on Wednesday it had hired Jose Manuel Gonzalez-Paramo, a former member of the executive board of the European Central Bank, as an executive board member.
Gonzalez-Paramo, who finished his term at the ECB last year, will assume responsibilities for regulation at the bank and will head up a group advising the bank on its international business, the bank said.
(Reporting by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Jan Paschal)
April 12 Indian shares ended lower on Wednesday as investors kept to the sidelines ahead of Infosys results on Thursday, while geopolitical concerns continued to weigh on the sentiment.
April 12 Tibet Urban Development and Investment Co Ltd :