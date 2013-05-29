MADRID May 29 Spanish bank BBVA said on Wednesday it had hired Jose Manuel Gonzalez-Paramo, a former member of the executive board of the European Central Bank, as an executive board member.

Gonzalez-Paramo, who finished his term at the ECB last year, will assume responsibilities for regulation at the bank and will head up a group advising the bank on its international business, the bank said.

