(Corrects headline percentage)
LONDON, July 24 Spain's Inveravante, an
investment vehicle owned by businessman Manuel Jove, has cut its
stake in the country's second-biggest lender BBVA to
2.99 percent, the group said on Tuesday.
Inveravante said it was selling over 125 million shares, or
2.3 percent of the Spanish lender, to UBS, after a
deal struck with the Swiss bank to buy 5 percent of BBVA in 2007
expired, according to a company filing.
The sale is worth almost 560 million euros, according to the
closing price of BBVA stock of 4.43 euros a share on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Sarah White and Rodrigo de Miguel; Editing by
Julien Toyer)