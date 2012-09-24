Sept 24 BBVA Bancomer SA, acting
through its Texas Agency, on Monday added $500 million of
subordinated notes to an existing issue, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service.
The sale took place in the 144a private placement market.
BBVA, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and Goldman Sachs were
the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: BBVA BANCOMER SA/INSTITUCION DE BANCA MULTIPLE/GRUPO
FINANCIERO BBVA BANCOMER
AMT $500 MLN COUPON 6.75 PCT MATURITY 09/30/2022
TYPE SUB NTS ISS PRICE 109.89 FIRST PAY 03/30/2013
MOODY'S A3 YIELD 5.45 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/28/2012
S&P N/A SPREAD 373.2 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A