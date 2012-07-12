July 12 BBVA Bancomer SA on Thursday sold $1 billion of subordinated notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BBVA ans Goldman Sachs were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: BBVA BANCOMER AMT $1 BLN COUPON 6.75 PCT MATURITY 09/30/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.97 FIRST PAY 03/30/2013 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 6.75 PCT SETTLEMENT 07/19/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 527.2 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 75 BPS