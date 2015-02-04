Feb 4 Spain's BBVA SA :

* CFO says BBVA's expected core capital ratio to be around 10 percent at end-2105 under Basel III fully-loaded criteria

* Fully-loaded core capital ratio, 10.4 percent at end-2014, expected to be hit by acquisitions impact during 2015

* Dividend policy to also affect capital generation as bank decreases scrip payments

* BBVA foresees transition to dividend fully paid in cash by around 2017