MADRID Feb 4 Spain's BBVA will sell
its remaining 4.7 percent stake in China's CITIC Bank
when it can, Chairman Francisco Gonzalez said on
Wednesday, after recognising that the bank's venture in the
country had not gone according to plan.
"We don't have an exact date in mind to sell what we have
left in China; we will do it when the market conditions are
right," Gonzalez told a news conference after presenting
fourth-quarter results.
Gonzalez also said BBVA planned to keep increasing its stake
in Turkey's Garanti Bank over time after recently
agreeing to up its holding to nearly 40 percent.
