MADRID Oct 29 Spain's BBVA said on Wednesday its investment in improving its digital banking offering could hit profits by between 270 million and 290 million euros (369 million US dollar) in the fourth quarter.

The bank expects savings of between 160 million and 180 million euros from 2015 thanks to the investments, BBVA chief executive Angel Cano told an investor conference call following the bank's third quarter results. (1 US dollar = 0.7858 euro) (Reporting by Sarah White and Jesus Aguado; Editing by Julien Toyer)