BRIEF-Ores FY net loss of 187,644 euros
* FY net loss 187,644 euros ($204,738) Source text: http://bit.ly/2ouYR8T
MADRID Oct 29 Spain's BBVA said on Wednesday its investment in improving its digital banking offering could hit profits by between 270 million and 290 million euros (369 million US dollar) in the fourth quarter.
The bank expects savings of between 160 million and 180 million euros from 2015 thanks to the investments, BBVA chief executive Angel Cano told an investor conference call following the bank's third quarter results. (1 US dollar = 0.7858 euro) (Reporting by Sarah White and Jesus Aguado; Editing by Julien Toyer)
SHANGHAI, April 26 Hong Kong shares rose to their highest level in over a month Wednesday, in line with gains in most other Asian markets, supported by improved risk appetite and an overnight rally on Wall Street.