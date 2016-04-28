MADRID, April 28 Spain's BBVA, the
country's second-biggest lender, posted on Thursday a 54 percent
fall in first quarter net profit from a year earlier, due to the
lack of significant capital gains compared to the same period
last year, and to the depreciation of currencies in emerging
markets.
BBVA, which accounts for more than 40 percent of its
earnings in Mexico, reported net profit of 709 million euros
($803.65 million), below analysts' forecasts of 844 million
euros.
Net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus
deposit costs, was 4.2 billion euros, up 13.3 percent from a
year ago.
($1 = 0.8822 euros)
(Reporting by Jesus Aguado; Writing by Paul Day)