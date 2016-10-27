MADRID Oct 27 BBVA, Spain's
second-biggest bank, posted on Thursday a net profit of 965
million euros ($1.05 billion) in the third-quarter, above
analysts' forecasts and helped by strong business in its key
Mexican market.
In the third quarter of last year, BBVA posted a 1.1 billion
euro loss after taking a writedown of 1.8 billion euros in
Turkey. On an adjusted basis, net profit in the third quarter of
2016 rose 23 against the same quarter as last year.
Net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus
deposit costs, was 4.3 billion euros in the third quarter, down
4 percent againsts the same quarter of last year and just
slightly above analysts' forecasts. ($1 = 0.9173 euros)
(Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Sarah White)