* Q4 net interest income up nearly 13 pct to 4.25 bln euros

* Bank looking to sell remaining China CITIC stake

* Net profit 689 mln euros vs year ago loss

* Shares rise 2.6 percent, lead sector gains (Recasts to include sale of CITIC stake)

By Jesús Aguado and Sarah White

MADRID, Feb 4 Spain's BBVA signalled on Wednesday it would sell out of China's CITIC Bank after a disappointing venture in the country and will focus more on its recovering domestic market.

BBVA posted better-than-expected revenues from lending in the fourth quarter, powered by its Mexican business -- still its biggest market -- and a turnaround in Spain, where the economy is picking up after a prolonged downturn.

It is reshaping its international strategy and said it would sell out of China's CITIC Bank when the market conditions were right.

BBVA had already trimmed its holding, which at one stage reached around 15 percent, in sales that helped bolster its capital levels. It now only has a 4.7 percent stake in the bank, an investment which has a valuation of around $2.1 billion.

Like bigger rival Santander, BBVA weathered woes in Spain thanks to overseas revenue, especially from Latin America.

Its push into China, which dates back to 2006, lasted longer than attempts by many other international banks to break into the world's second-biggest economy. But the venture still proved difficult, echoing operational problems seen by some rivals.

"It's true we did not meet the expectations we had," Chairman Francisco Gonzalez told a news conference, adding that some planned joint ventures had not materialised.

BBVA is not entirely abandoning China. Chief Executive Angel Cano said it would retain branches in the country.

LENDING REVENUES JUMP

BBVA said it wanted to keep expanding elsewhere, including in Turkey, where it recently agreed to raise its stake in local lender Garanti to around 40 percent.

BBVA is also counting on a Spanish recovery as credit demand picks up and losses on soured debts fade. It beat domestic rivals last year to buy nationalised Catalunya Banc and capture customers in the wealthy Catalonia region.

Across the group, net interest income (NII), or earnings from loans minus funding costs, rose nearly 13 percent to 4.25 billion euros, the best quarterly result in two and a half years, BBVA said. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected NII to come in at 3.8 billion euros.

Net profit stood at 689 million euros in the quarter, after BBVA turned in a fourth-quarter loss a year earlier due to charges from cutting down its CITIC exposure.

BBVA shares rose 2.6 percent to 8.14 euros at 1455 GMT, outperforming broader European banks. ($1 = 0.8733 euros) (Editing by David Holmes and Keith Weir)