* Q3 net loss 1.1 bln euros vs f'cast 875 mln
* Charge of 1.8 bln euros triggered by purchase of Garanti
stake
* Core Tier 1 falls to 9.8 pct vs 10.4 pct fully loaded
* Shares down 4 pct in flat sector
(Adds details on capital, profitability, Popular results)
By Julien Toyer and Jesús Aguado
MADRID, Oct 30 Spain's second-biggest bank BBVA
sank deeper into the red than expected in the third
quarter, its results showed on Friday, hit by a big writedown in
Turkey which also pressured its capital levels and sent its
shares down.
A loss had been widely flagged at BBVA but the 1.1 billion
euros ($1.2 billion) outcome was well below an average forecast
for a deficit of 875 million euros.
An impairment charge worth 1.8 billion euros was triggered
by the purchase of an additional 14.9 percent stake in Turkish
bank Garanti, which gave BBVA control of the lender,
as well as a weaker lira.
BBVA's core Tier 1 capital level, a key measure of its
financial strength, fell to 9.8 percent from 10.4 percent under
Basel III "fully loaded" criteria.
RBC Capital Markets analysts in a note to clients said the
Tier 1 decline was bigger than expected, even including the
Garanti transaction, and put the group below Santander
in capital terms.
Shares in the bank were down 4 percent at 7.8 euros by 0910
GMT, lagging a flat European sector.
BBVA said capital levels had dropped as a result of the
higher stake it held in Garanti and of market volatility, which
hit currencies in some of its key markets, including Turkey and
Mexico.
Chief Operating Officer Carlos Torres however told analysts
it would pick up to reach 10 percent by year-end and would
increase further in 2016. The bank also said there would be no
change to its dividend policy for the foreseeable future.
Santander on Thursday reported a 5 percent rise in net
profit and a core capital ratio of 9.85 percent, marginally up
from June, though still short of many European peers and the
bank's 11 percent target for 2018.
Like peers across Europe, Spanish banks are struggling to
ramp up earnings from loans as interest rates hover at historic
lows, while margins are being eroded by increasingly fierce
competition as Spain emerges from recession.
BBVA, however, did better than most of domestic competitors
on that front.
Net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus
deposit costs, came in higher than expected at 4.5 billion
euros, up 16.4 percent from the previous three months, although
that was partly offset by higher operational costs and lower
trading gains.
The lender also brought down its bad loan ratio to 5.6
percent at end-September from 6.1 percent at end-June.
The picture was also mixed at smaller Spanish competitor
Banco Popular, which posted an in-line set of results,
although net profit and net interest income were down both on
the quarter and the nine-month period.
($1 = 0.9111 euros)
(Editing by David Holmes)