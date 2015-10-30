* Q3 net loss 1.1 bln euros vs f'cast 875 mln

* Charge of 1.8 bln euros triggered by purchase of Garanti stake

* Core Tier 1 falls to 9.8 pct vs 10.4 pct fully loaded

* Shares down 4 pct in flat sector (Adds details on capital, profitability, Popular results)

By Julien Toyer and Jesús Aguado

MADRID, Oct 30 Spain's second-biggest bank BBVA sank deeper into the red than expected in the third quarter, its results showed on Friday, hit by a big writedown in Turkey which also pressured its capital levels and sent its shares down.

A loss had been widely flagged at BBVA but the 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) outcome was well below an average forecast for a deficit of 875 million euros.

An impairment charge worth 1.8 billion euros was triggered by the purchase of an additional 14.9 percent stake in Turkish bank Garanti, which gave BBVA control of the lender, as well as a weaker lira.

BBVA's core Tier 1 capital level, a key measure of its financial strength, fell to 9.8 percent from 10.4 percent under Basel III "fully loaded" criteria.

RBC Capital Markets analysts in a note to clients said the Tier 1 decline was bigger than expected, even including the Garanti transaction, and put the group below Santander in capital terms.

Shares in the bank were down 4 percent at 7.8 euros by 0910 GMT, lagging a flat European sector.

BBVA said capital levels had dropped as a result of the higher stake it held in Garanti and of market volatility, which hit currencies in some of its key markets, including Turkey and Mexico.

Chief Operating Officer Carlos Torres however told analysts it would pick up to reach 10 percent by year-end and would increase further in 2016. The bank also said there would be no change to its dividend policy for the foreseeable future.

Santander on Thursday reported a 5 percent rise in net profit and a core capital ratio of 9.85 percent, marginally up from June, though still short of many European peers and the bank's 11 percent target for 2018.

Like peers across Europe, Spanish banks are struggling to ramp up earnings from loans as interest rates hover at historic lows, while margins are being eroded by increasingly fierce competition as Spain emerges from recession.

BBVA, however, did better than most of domestic competitors on that front.

Net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, came in higher than expected at 4.5 billion euros, up 16.4 percent from the previous three months, although that was partly offset by higher operational costs and lower trading gains.

The lender also brought down its bad loan ratio to 5.6 percent at end-September from 6.1 percent at end-June.

The picture was also mixed at smaller Spanish competitor Banco Popular, which posted an in-line set of results, although net profit and net interest income were down both on the quarter and the nine-month period. ($1 = 0.9111 euros) (Editing by David Holmes)