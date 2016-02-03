(Adds details, background)
MADRID Feb 3 Spain's second-biggest bank BBVA
on Wednesday posted a 36.4 percent rise in net profit
in the fourth quarter, helped by lower provisions against bad
loans and a slowly recovering business which also lifted the
lender's capital levels.
Spanish banks, struggling with tepid growth amid
historically low interest rates and increasingly fierce
competition as Spain emerges from recession, have yet to fully
emerge from their worst crisis in decades.
Like most Spanish peers, BBVA managed to increase its net
interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit
costs, year-on-year in the fourth quarter to reach 4.415 billion
euros ($4.8 billion).
That was slightly below analysts' expectations and down from
the three months to end-September.
Net profit was much better as the bank booked trading gains
in the period and took lower charges compared with both last
year and the third quarter, when it was hit by a 1.8 billion
euros writedown in Turkey.
As a result, while net interest income was up 8.7 percent at
16.426 billion euros in the full year, net profit increased only
by a modest 0.9 percent to 2.642 billion euros.
BBVA's core tier 1 capital level under the strictest Basel
III "fully loaded" criteria rose to 10.3 percent at
end-December, compared with 9.8 percent three months earlier and
beating the bank's year-end target of above 10 percent.
The lender also brought down its bad loans ratio to 5.4
percent at the end of the year from 5.8 percent at the end of
the third quarter.
($1 = 0.9157 euros)
(Reporting by Julien Toyer and Jesus Aguado; editing by Susan
Thomas)