* BBVA Q2 profit up 58 pct, Caixabank's up 34 pct
* BBVA says no impact on Turkish business since coup
* Caixabank says still focused on BPI takeover bid
* Net interest income at both banks unchanged
By Jesús Aguado and Angus Berwick
MADRID, July 29 Spanish lenders BBVA
and Caixabank both reported stronger than expected
profit growth on Friday and said they were committed to new
businesses outside their core markets as they seek higher
margins.
BBVA and Caixabank, Spain's second- and third-biggest banks
respectively, bounced back from a tough first quarter when
profits fell sharply. BBVA's second-quarter profit rose 58
percent, above analysts' estimates in a Reuters poll, while
Caixabank's rose 34 percent over the same period.
BBVA said it was committed over the long term to its
business in Turkey, where it has a majority stake in lender
Garanti, after a failed military coup earlier this
month cast uncertainty over the country's future. The Turkish
arm accounts for almost 14 percent of the group' profits.
The July 15 coup had not affected its business activity or
its asset quality, the bank's CEO Carlos Torres said on a
conference call with analysts, adding the bank had insurance
against currency variations that protect its balance sheet.
But he said that if Moody's followed fellow rating agency
Standard and Poor's in downgrading Turkey, which would mean the
loss of its investment-grade status, BBVA's core capital ratio
would shrink by 15 basis points.
Caixabank, meanwhile, said it was still focused on its
snarled takeover of Portugal's Banco BPI, a major step
outside its core Spanish market where record low interest rates
and fierce competition have pressured its margins.
However, CEO Gonzalo Gortazar said it could withdraw the
offer if BPI's shareholders do not scrap a voting rights cap
that would give Caixabank only 20 percent of the vote despite a
45-percent stake. A decision on whether to remove the cap has
been suspended until Sept. 6 due to an injunction.
"I think it will be completed, it is a delay... We are 100
percent focused on this acquisition which is very important for
us," Gortazar told a news conference in Barcelona.
SEEKING OUT PROFIT
BBVA and Caixabank have contrasting business models with the
former drawing the majority of its revenue from abroad and the
latter chiefly focused on Spain. But they face a similar
challenge in raising earnings from loans.
The two lenders are currently busy closing branches and
cutting jobs to reduce costs. Caixabank also said it may sell
down its portfolio of real estate assets.
Shares in Caixabank were up 5.6 percent while BBVA's were up
4.2 percent at 1200 GMT, outperforming domestic and European
peers and leading the Ibex index.
Net interest income - measuring earnings of loans minus
deposit costs - was flat at both banks, although they reported
higher earnings from fees in a sign of how banks are seeking
more profitable business areas.
BBVA's second-quarter profit of 1.12 billion euros ($1.24
billion) was due to one-off gains from the sale of its stake in
credit card company Visa Europe, dividend income, higher fees
and lower provisions against bad loans.
The bank, the fifth largest in the euro zone in terms of
market value, also pointed to strong growth in Mexico, which
makes up over 40 percent of its business, and in its other Latin
American markets.
Caixabank's net profit was 365 million euros on the back of
lower bad debt provisions and falling costs. First-half profit
against last year fell 10 percent, less than forecast.
Spanish banks are expected to do well in a European banking
stress test later on Friday, although there are persisting
worries over mid-sized Banco Popular which reported a
near 100 percent profit loss on Friday and fired its
CEO.
($1 = 0.9029 euros)
