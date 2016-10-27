* Net profit increases 23 pct in Q3 on an adjusted basis
* Ends September with capital of 11 pct
(Adds focus on cost cuts in Spain)
By Jesús Aguado
MADRID, Oct 27 Improved results in Mexico and
Turkey helped Spain's BBVA beat third-quarter profit
estimates on Thursday, offsetting weaker lending revenues in its
home market where the bank is focusing on cutting costs.
Spain's second-biggest bank by market value posted a 23
percent rise in third quarter profit to 965 million euros ($1.1
billion) compared with a year ago on an adjusted basis, topping
analysts' forecasts thanks to strong trading gains.
BBVA shares were up 0.9 percent by 0950 GMT against a 0.03
percent drop in the STOXX Europe 600 banking index, and
were among the leaders on Spain's blue-chip Ibex index.
Like peers across Europe, Spanish banks are struggling to
lift earnings from loans as interest rates hover at historic
lows, while increasing competition in Spain erodes margins.
Though net profit in Spain showed a slow improvement due to
lower impairments against soured debts and trading gains, net
interest income remained under pressure due to low interest
rates and subdued lending growth.
Across the bank as a whole, net interest income, a measure
of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, was 4.3 billion euros
in the third quarter, down 4 percent against the same quarter
last year.
Against this backdrop, BBVA's chief executive Carlos Torres
said the lender would have reduced staff by 2,000 employees this
year in Spain - around 6 percent of employees there - though he
did not specify how these exits would take place.
"We would expect to continue to reduce costs going forward
and this is a continuous effort given the weakness of
(lending)volumes," said Torres during a conference call with
analysts.
Lenders in Spain are trying to beef up revenues after the
economy emerged from a deep recession nearly three years ago,
but weak demand for loans is also squeezing earnings.
In the third quarter the lender booked a total of 94 million
euros in charges related to efficiency measures in Spain with
which the lender expects to achieve cost savings of around 45 to
50 million euros per year within the next two years.
Spain makes up just under 18 percent of profits at BBVA,
while Mexico accounts for 41 percent and Turkey for 13 percent.
CAPITAL IN FOCUS
BBVA surprised markets on Thursday by reaching its capital
target a year ahead of schedule.
Its core Tier 1 capital levels, a key measure of its
financial strength, increased to 11 percent from 10.71 percent
on a fully-loaded basis. Analysts had been expecting BBVA's
capital ratios to suffer slightly in the third quarter rather
than improving.
Its main competitor Banco Santander, in the
spotlight because it lags behind an average of slightly more
than 12 percent among European peers, said on Wednesday it had
finished September with a fully loaded ratio of 10.47 percent.
Santander recently stuck to its target to reach a 11 percent
fully-loaded capital by 2018.
($1 = 0.9173 euros)
(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; Editing by Sarah White/Jeremy
Gaunt)