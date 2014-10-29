BRIEF-A brown company designats Roel Z. Castro as president and chief executive officer
* Designation of Robertino E. Pizarro as executive chairman was changed to chairman
MADRID Oct 29 Spain's BBVA on Wednesday posted a 37 percent drop in net profit for the first nine months of the year, missing analysts' forecasts, after year-ago earnings were boosted by one-off gains from asset sales.
The country's second-biggest lender, which makes the bulk of revenues overseas, reported a 1.929-billion-euro (2.46 billion US dollar) net profit for the period. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected it to come in slightly higher at closer to 2 billion euros.
BBVA said net interest income, a closely-watched measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, was practically flat in the nine-month period from a year ago at 10.87 billion euros, beating forecasts. (1 US dollar = 0.7847 euro) (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer)
* Designation of Robertino E. Pizarro as executive chairman was changed to chairman
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 25.5 percent to 55.1 percent, or to be 140 million yuan to 173 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (111.6 million yuan)