MADRID, April 29 Spain's BBVA on Wednesday said net profit more than doubled in the first quarter from a year ago, beating forecasts and boosted by the sale of a stake in China's CITIC Bank.

Profit at Spain's second-biggest bank came in at 1.54 billion euros ($1.69 billion), compared to the 1.37 billion euros expected in a Reuters poll of analysts. Net interest income rose 8 percent from a year ago but missed forecasts.

Without the gains from the CITIC sale, net profit would have risen 53 percent to 953 million euros, the bank said. ($1 = 0.9119 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Paul Day)