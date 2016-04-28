MADRID, April 28 Spain's second-biggest lender
BBVA expects a pick-up in net interest income in its
domestic market throughout 2016 despite the pressure put on
margins by low interest rates, its chief executive officer said.
"We are being put under pressure by the trends in interest
rates. Assets prices are falling in line with the drop in
interest rates and we are cutting our costs but not by the same
measure," Carlos Torres told journalists at a news conference
following the release of first-quarter earnings.
"However, we see a positive trend in the net interest income
in Spain," he also said.
