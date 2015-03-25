* BBVA says has not provided credit line, as Sahara said in
court
* Sahara seeking cash to bail jailed boss Subrata Roy
* Roy needs $1.6 bln bail after contempt charge
(Adds Sahara comments, details from court documents)
By Jesús Aguado and Sumeet Chatterjee
MADRID/MUMBAI, March 25 A rescue plan for Indian
conglomerate Sahara was thrown into disarray on Wednesday after
Spanish bank BBVA denied offering a credit line to the
group, potentially jeopardising efforts to revive its fortunes
and free its jailed boss.
Sahara, once one of the country's most high-profile firms,
told the Supreme Court this week that BBVA had agreed a 900
million-euro ($985 million) loan to Hong Kong firm Nouam Ltd,
according to court documents seen by Reuters.
That BBVA cash, it told the court, would then be used to
refinance an existing loan to Sahara from Bank of China
, which is secured by three luxury overseas hotels,
New York's Plaza and Dream hotels and the Grosvenor House in
London.
Sahara's founder and boss Subrata Roy has been held in jail
for more than a year, after Sahara failed to comply with a court
order to refund billions of dollars to investors in a bond
programme that was ruled illegal.
Sahara has made several failed attempts to raise bail money,
using its hotels and other properties, and has sought to
refinance the Bank of China loan.
The court has set Roy's bail at $1.6 billion, a product of
the cost of the bond programme, estimated by regulators to be as
much as $7 billion. Sahara says it has paid 95 percent of the
dues to the bondholders, but the markets regulator disputes
that.
"BBVA has no credit exposure, nor any form of relationship
with Sahara Group nor other entities related to them, including
Nouam," said Joiel Akilan, BBVA's chief representative in India.
Sahara had said earlier in a statement that it had no
relationship with BBVA, but that Nouam did.
"All documents were vetted by an independent law firm of
repute and banks before being presented to the Honourable
Supreme Court of India," it said, without identifying the law
firm or banks.
The Indian company also said the deal was in its initial
stages so that firm conclusions should not be drawn.
Earlier Sahara had said it never claimed any exposure to
BBVA but could not give details due to a confidentiality clause
and because the matter had not yet been ruled on by the court.
Nouam did not respond to an e-mail seeking comment.
"NEVER IN TALKS"
A senior executive at BBVA separately told Reuters on
condition of anonymity that the bank was never in talks with
Sahara for a loan and that the mention of its name in the court
proceedings was a "surprise".
Sahara, whose interests range from Formula One motor racing
to property and TV, had on Monday submitted a letter in the
court written on BBVA notepaper and signed by bank executive
Jose Ramon Vizmanos. The letter was used in court by Sahara as
avidence of the loan. Reuters could not independently verify the
full contents of the letter.
On Wednesday Vizmanos told Reuters from Madrid that he had
no knowledge of a letter used as security for Sahara.
"I have never worked with any Indian company," Vizmanos said
by phone. "The only thing I know about Sahara is the desert in
Africa."
Sahara still owes $852 million to Bank of China, the
company's lawyer told the court. Grosvenor House was put up for
sale earlier this month, after the 2012 loan from Bank of China,
partly backed by that hotel, was declared in default.
Sahara also told the court on Monday Britain's HSBC
had confirmed a bank guarantee for $820 million backed
by Aamby Valley Ltd, a Sahara unit that owns a development of
luxury villas outside Mumbai.
An HSBC spokesman in India declined to comment. Bank of
China's headquarters in Beijing could not be reached late on
Wednesday.
Talks with U.S.-based Mirach Capital Group to raise $2
billion collapsed last month after Reuters reported that a bank
letter underpinning that deal was forged.
The Supreme Court has allowed Sahara three more months to
raise cash. It has warned it could ask a receiver to auction
Sahara's assets if the group fails to raise bail.
($1 = 0.9132 euros)
(Additional reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques in Mumbai,
James Pomfret in Hong Kong and Paul Day in Madrid; Editing by
Will Waterman and Greg Mahlich)