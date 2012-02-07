LONDON, Feb 7 (IFR) - BBVA is planning to issue an 18-month senior unsecured bond via Barclays Capital, BBVA, HSBC, Natixis and SG on Tuesday. The deal would be first from a Spanish bank in 2012 and since October 2011 when BBVA was last in the market.

The Aa3/A+/A+ rated borrower is marketing the 18-month trade at 200bp area over mid-swaps. BBVA's last deal was a EUR750m two-year fixed rate at 250bp over mid-swaps.

The deal follows hot on the heels of Santander and Banco Sabadell which have priced well received new benchmark covered bond issues in the last week. (Reporting by Helene Durand)