BRIEF-Advent International to buy industrial supplies distributor IPH from Pai Partners
* Advent international has agreed to acquire IPH, a european industrial supplies distributor, from Pai Partners
LONDON, Feb 7 (IFR) - BBVA is planning to issue an 18-month senior unsecured bond via Barclays Capital, BBVA, HSBC, Natixis and SG on Tuesday. The deal would be first from a Spanish bank in 2012 and since October 2011 when BBVA was last in the market.
The Aa3/A+/A+ rated borrower is marketing the 18-month trade at 200bp area over mid-swaps. BBVA's last deal was a EUR750m two-year fixed rate at 250bp over mid-swaps.
The deal follows hot on the heels of Santander and Banco Sabadell which have priced well received new benchmark covered bond issues in the last week. (Reporting by Helene Durand)
* Group is expected to recognise a gain of approximately RMB33 million as a result of disposal