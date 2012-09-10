UPDATE 2-Macron's government strikes firm tone as it unveils labour reform
* Two major unions willing to engage in talks (Adds analyst, union reactions)
LONDON, Sept 10 (IFR) - BBVA, Spain second largest biggest bank, has mandated Barclays, BBVA, Credit Agricole and Citi for a new three-year senior unsecured transaction.
The Baa3/BBB+/BBB+ deal is being marketed at 380bp area over mid-swaps and will price later today subject to market conditions.
The new trade follows hot on the heels of Santander that priced a EUR2.5bn 3.5 year senior on Friday after attracting more than EUR5bn of orders.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, Editing by Sudip Roy)
* Two major unions willing to engage in talks (Adds analyst, union reactions)
CARACAS, June 6 A Venezuelan state-owned bank is offering $5 billion worth of sovereign bonds maturing in 2036 at a discount of up to 80 percent to several Wall Street funds, according to a lawmaker and a finance industry source.