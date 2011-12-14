SEOUL Dec 14 The head of Spain's second
largest bank BBVA said on Wednesday that the worst had
passed for the European debt crisis, adding there would be no
problems implementing measures agreed on at the recent EU
summit.
Up to 26 European Union countries will finalize a pact to
enforce stricter budgetary discipline in the euro zone by March,
a top official said on Tuesday, as the bloc tries to move
quickly to restore confidence but without Britain's backing.
"My view is...the UK will come back to the negotiation table
and will agree to a new European package," BBVA chairman
Francisco Gonzalez told a press conference in Seoul.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)