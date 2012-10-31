BRIEF-Arkan Al Kuwait Real Estate purchases investment property in Salmiya
* Purchases investment property worth 1.2 million dinars in Salmiya Source:(http://bit.ly/2qMY0xh) Further company coverage:
MADRID Oct 31 Spanish bank BBVA said on Wednesday its holdings in Spanishs sovereign debt had increased by 3.4 billion euros ($4.41 billion) at end-September due to the integration of small lender Unnim that it bought earlier this year.
Its holdings had declined slightly if the Unnim positions were not taken into account, the bank said. ($1 = 0.7705 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Jesus Aguado)
VALLETTA, June 4 Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat won a second term in office after calling a snap parliamentary election last month to counter allegations of corruption against his wife and some of his political allies.