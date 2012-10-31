MADRID Oct 31 Spanish bank BBVA said on Wednesday its holdings in Spanishs sovereign debt had increased by 3.4 billion euros ($4.41 billion) at end-September due to the integration of small lender Unnim that it bought earlier this year.

Its holdings had declined slightly if the Unnim positions were not taken into account, the bank said. ($1 = 0.7705 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Jesus Aguado)