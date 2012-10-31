MADRID Oct 31 Spain's BBVA said on Wednesday it is happy with its current level of Spanish sovereign debt.

"We are very content with that current portfolio," chief financial officer Manuel Gonzalez said during a press conference.

Spain's second-biggest bank said this morning its holdings in Spanishs sovereign debt had increased by 3.4 billion euros ($4.41 billion) at end-September due to the integration of small lender Unnim that it bought earlier this year.

(Reporting by Sonya Dowsett; editing by Jesús Aguado)