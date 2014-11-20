LONDON Nov 20 Spanish bank BBVA has set a price guidance on its 2 billion euros ($2.51 billion) rights issue at 8.25-8.30 euros a share with books covered within that range, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

BBVA, Spain's second-biggest lender, said on Wednesday it would raise around 2 billion euros through a share sale to fund the purchase of an increased stake in Garanti, one of Turkey's biggest lenders, in a deal worth $2.5 billion.

(1 US dollar = 0.7979 euro) (Reporting By Freya Berry, editing by Anjuli Davies)