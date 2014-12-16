Dec 15 Florida lender BankAtlantic Bancorp Inc
and its chief executive defrauded investors in 2007, early in
the U.S. financial crisis, a federal jury found on Monday.
BBX Capital Corp, as BankAtlantic is known today,
and Alan Levan, who remains as CEO, were found liable by a
federal jury in Miami following a six-week trial in a lawsuit
filed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The verdict, while clearing the company and Levan on some
claims, resulted in BBX Capital shares closing down 7.26 percent
at $15.34 on the New York Stock Exchange.
Andrew Ceresney, the SEC's director of enforcement, said the
agency was pleased with the verdict. A lawyer for BBX and Levan
said they planned to appeal.
The case, filed in 2012, arose from BankAtlantic loans made
on large tracts of land intended for the development of
single-family homes and condominiums. Florida was among the U.S.
states hardest hit by the nation's housing crisis.
The SEC contended BankAtlantic and Levan made misleading
statements to investors to hide the deteriorating state of its
real estate portfolio in 2007.
The SEC also contended the company and Levan committed
accounting fraud by scheming to minimize BankAtlantic's losses.
Following the trial, a jury found that Levan's statements
during BankAtlantic's 2007 second quarter earnings conference
call misled investors about the bank's financial health.
The jury also found that BankAtlantic's 2007 annual report
fraudulently understated its losses for that year by $53
million. It also found that Levan and the company engaged in a
business that "operated as a fraud" in 2007, the SEC said.
Eugene Stearns, the lawyer for BBX and Levan, said he
expected to appeal, particularly a ruling by the judge
instructing jurors to find statements on the 2007 second quarter
conference call were objectively false.
"I believe the instruction on falsity to be unprecedented in
the history of securities litigation," he said.
The SEC is seeking financial penalties from the defendants
and to ban Levan from serving as an officer or director of a
public company.
BankAtlantic assets were sold to BB&T Corp in 2012,
and the holding company renamed itself BBX Capital.
The case is SEC v. BankAtlantic Bancorp Inc, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of Florida, No. 12-60082.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Richard
Chang)