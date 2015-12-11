* BC Iron shuts mine in Western Australia
* Project is joint venture with Fortescue Metals
* Underscores pressure facing smaller miners
* Prices have plummeted on oversupply, faltering China
demand
By James Regan
SYDNEY, Dec 11 Australian iron ore miner BC Iron
Ltd on Friday said it was suspending operations at its
Nullagine joint venture, the second company in the country to
take such a step this year due to plunging prices for the
steelmaking ingredient.
Oversupply and a slowing economy in top consumer China have
hit iron ore markets hard, piling pressure on smaller producers
such as BC Iron, which owns 75 percent of the Nullagine joint
venture in Western Australia. Fellow Australian miner Fortescue
Metals Group holds the rest.
The partners commenced exports in early 2011, using a
Fortescue rail line to haul up to 6 million tonnes of ore
annually to Port Hedland, where it is shipped to overseas
buyers. That volume is a fraction of the amounts churned out by
the nation's top producers Rio Tinto and BHP
Billiton .
"BC Iron is a price taker and unfortunately ... the iron ore
market is such that we have had to make this decision," said BC
Iron managing director Morgan Ball.
The company and other miners have increasingly relied on a
weaker Australian dollar, cheap freight rates and lower costs
associated with a drop in oil prices to maintain satisfactory
margins.
But a sharper-than-expected decline in ore prices has tested
the ability of all but the lowest-cost miners to stay afloat.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port this
week stood around $37.50 a tonne .IO62-CNI=SI, according to
The Steel Index, the lowest level since it began collecting data
in 2008.
UBS recently estimated BC Iron's break-even cost at $52 a
tonnes.
BC Iron said it expected its cash balance to stand at
A$42-47 million ($64.6 million) at year-end, compared to A$71.8
million on Sept. 30.
The closure comes after Atlas Iron suspended
production in April and laid off two-thirds of its employees,
resuming only after securing financial backing and selling the
bulk of its output forward at fixed prices.
Meanwhile, Fortescue last month put its break-even costs at
around $37 a month, dangerously close to current prices. That
compares with around $27-$28 a tonne for Rio Tinto and BHP.
($1 = 1.3784 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Joseph Radford)