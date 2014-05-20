PARIS May 20 Private equity group BC Partners is considering selling French domestic cleaning products maker Spotless Group and is looking for a price tag of between 900 million euros ($1.23 billion) to 1 billion euros, Les Echos said on Tuesday.

Bankers Rothschild and JP Morgan are likely to be selected to conduct the sale of the Spotless Group, which makes cleaning products including Eau Ecarlate, K2R, Vigor, Dylon, Decolor Top, the French daily said, citing unidentified sources.

BC Partners bought the Spotless Group in 2010 from Axa Private Equity, which was recently renamed Ardian.

Spotless was created following the acquisition in 2005 of the market leader in French laundry and homecare products, Eau Ecarlate.

BC Partners could not be immediately reached for comment. ($1 = 0.7289 Euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Louise Heavens)