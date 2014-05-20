PARIS May 20 Private equity group BC Partners
is considering selling French domestic cleaning
products maker Spotless Group and is looking for a price tag of
between 900 million euros ($1.23 billion) to 1 billion euros,
Les Echos said on Tuesday.
Bankers Rothschild and JP Morgan are likely to be selected
to conduct the sale of the Spotless Group, which makes cleaning
products including Eau Ecarlate, K2R, Vigor, Dylon, Decolor Top,
the French daily said, citing unidentified sources.
BC Partners bought the Spotless Group in 2010 from Axa
Private Equity, which was recently renamed Ardian.
Spotless was created following the acquisition in 2005 of
the market leader in French laundry and homecare products, Eau
Ecarlate.
BC Partners could not be immediately reached for comment.
($1 = 0.7289 Euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Louise Heavens)