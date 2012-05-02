MOSCOW, May 2 Russian daily natural gas production edged down to 1.87 billion cubic metres (bcm) last month from 2.01 bcm in March, Energy Ministry data showed. Daily gas output at Gazprom, the world's top gas producer, fell in April by 8.4 percent month-on-month to 1.4 bcm from 1.52 bcm in March. The following are production details by company for the full month of April and the year to date in billions of cubic metres. Percentage changes from previous months are based on daily production. Monthly Daily pct change vs Year to date Apr 12 Mar 12 Apr 11 Gazprom 41.810 -8,4 -5,2 182.447 Novatek 4.720 0,1 19,4 19.322 Other gas firms 1.856 -0,8 11,0 7.445 PSA operators 2.223 -4,1 0,9 9.388 Oil firms, 5.514 -1,8 4,5 22.691 of which: LUKOIL 1.400 -1,9 6,0 5.710 TNK-BP 1.033 -1,1 2,0 4.338 Slavneft 0.069 -12,9 -0,9 0.284 Rosneft 0.993 -3,9 2,6 4.197 Surgutneftegas 0.990 -1,2 -5,8 4.110 Gazprom Neft 0.735 -0,4 25,9 2.993 Tatneft 0.068 -1,9 6,3 0.281 Bashneft 0.046 -1,8 17,1 0.159 Russneft 0.181 4,3 6,0 0.619 Total Russian output 56.123 -6,8 -1,9 241.292 (Natalia Chumakova)