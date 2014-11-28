LONDON Nov 28 The UK's largest seller of
second-hand vehicles British Car Auctions (BCA) is seeking to
raise a minimum 148 million pounds (232.30 million US dollar) of
new loans to refinance debt and pay a dividend to owners after
pulling a planned stock market listing, banking sources said on
Friday.
Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CR&R) acquired BCA in 2010 from
Montagu Private Equity in a deal backed with 217 million pounds
of loans. It raised an additional 181 million pounds of new
money in 2013 to reduce the size of expensive payment-in-kind
(PIK) notes and partly pay for the acquisition of We Buy Any
Car, according to Thomson Reuters LPC.
HSBC is leading the latest refinancing on a standalone
basis. The deal will also include a new second lien tranche. The
loans will be used to fully repay the outstanding PIK notes and
pay a dividend to CD&R, the banking sources said.
The new money raising will comprise a 113 million pound term
loan B, denominated in euros and sterling, and a 35 million
pound incremental revolving credit facility. After the
transaction, BCA's senior secured loan facilities will total 485
million pounds, the sources said.
A bank meeting is due to take place on December 2 in London
to show the deal to investors, when more details including the
size of the second lien and pricing of the new loans will
emerge. Existing investors will be asked to consent to the deal
as well as contribute fresh capital, they added.
BCA was planning a stock market listing but pulled it in
October amid volatile macro conditions. Established more than 60
years ago, BCA operates in 13 countries and sells around 1
million vehicles a year, according to its website.
(1 US dollar = 0.6371 British pound)
