LONDON Dec 3 Clayton Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) is set to take a 61 million pound (95.55 million US dollar) dividend from its UK second-hand vehicles seller British Car Auctions (BCA) as part of a wider 270 million pound refinancing, banking sources said.

HSBC is leading the financing which comes after a planned stock market listing was pulled in October, amid volatile macro conditions.

CD&R acquired BCA in 2010 from Montagu Private Equity in a deal backed with 217 million pounds of loans. It raised an additional 181 million pounds of new money in 2013 to reduce the size of expensive payment-in-kind (PIK) notes and partly pay for the acquisition of We Buy Any Car, according to Thomson Reuters LPC.

It is now conducting a dividend recapitalisation, a process where debt is refinanced and increased in order to pay a dividend to shareholders.

A bank meeting took place on Dec.2 to show the deal to investors and lender commitments are due by Dec.16. In addition to a 61 million pound dividend, 183 million pounds of the financing will be used to fully repay outstanding PIK notes, the banking sources said.

CD&R was not immediately available to comment.

The financing includes a 113 million pound, dual currency term loan D, paying 525 basis points (bp) on the sterling and 475bp on the euro, both at 99.5 Original Issue Discount. There is also a 35 million pound incremental revolving credit paying 425bp and a 122 million pound second lien loan. [ID: nRLP64795a]

Leveraged on the covenant-loose financing is 4.5 times through the senior and 6 times in total.

Established more than 60 years ago, BCA operates in 13 countries and sells around 1 million vehicles a year, according to its website. (1 US dollar = 0.6384 British pound) (Editing by Christopher Mangham)