BANGKOK May 17 Bangkok Commercial Asset
Management Pcl (BCAM), Thailand's largest bad debt management
firm, plans to raise about $500 million to $1 billion from an
initial public offering (IPO) on the Stock Exchange of Thailand,
IFR reported.
BCAM is the market leader in bad debt management in
Thailand. The share offer, expected to be launched in early
2017, will be the first IPO of an impaired-assets manager in
Southeast Asia, IFR said, without citing sources.
Thailand's Kasikorn Securities, Trinity Securities and UBS
have been hired to manage the IPO, according to IFR, a Thomson
Reuters publication.
The company declined to comment, given the listing plan is
pending approval from the market regulator.
Thailand's military government approved the listing last
year.
BCAM is wholly owned by the Financial Institutions
Rehabilitation and Development Fund (FIDF), a unit of the Bank
of Thailand, which helped bail out Thai banks after their bad
debts ballooned during Asian financial crisis in 1997.
BCAM was set up in 1998 to manage bad loans from the now
defunct Bangkok Bank of Commerce (BBC), whose collapse sparked a
crisis in Thailand's financial sector.
It was merged with another asset management company, AMC, in
2005 and registered as a public company in December 2015.
In a preliminary regulatory filing, the company planned to
issue 1.53 billion shares, of which 1.255 billion would be
secondary and 280 million primary, IFR said.
($1 = 35.3100 baht)
