June 9 Luxottica Group Spa, the maker
of Ray-Ban sunglasses, has sued BCBG Max Azria Group LLC,
accusing the fashion house of knowingly infringing its famous
Wayfarer trademark.
The complaint, filed on Wednesday with the U.S. District
Court in Los Angeles, said BCBG Max Azria's unauthorized sale of
infringing eyewear was intended to confuse consumers, hurting
Milan-based Luxottica's reputation and goodwill.
"Defendant's acts complained of herein have caused Luxottica
to suffer irreparable injury to its business," the complaint
said.
Luxottica, the world's largest eyewear company, is seeking
an injunction against infringements, triple and punitive
damages, and other remedies.
BCBG Max Azria and lawyers for Luxottica did not immediately
respond on Thursday to requests for comment.
Luxottica has pursued other litigation to stop lesser-known
marketers from selling Ray-Ban knockoffs.
It also runs several eyewear chains, including LensCrafters,
Pearle Vision, Sears Optical, Sunglass Hut and Target Optical.
Wayfarer sunglasses were designed in 1952. A U.S. trademark
was registered two years later by Bausch & Lomb, whose Ray-Ban
business was acquired by Luxottica in 1999.
The sunglasses' popularity has gone in cycles, reaching a
peak during the 1980s. Tom Cruise wore them in the 1983 movie
"Risky Business," and Don Henley referred to them in his 1984
song "The Boys of Summer."
BCBG Max Azria is run by Tunisian-born Max Azria. It is
based in Vernon, California, about five miles (8 km) southeast
of downtown Los Angeles.
The case is Luxottica Group SpA et al v. BCBG Max Azria
Group LLC et al, U.S. District Court, Central District of
California, No. 16-04062.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)