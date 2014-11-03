TORONTO Nov 3 Canada's largest telecom player
BCE Inc said on Monday it has completed the C$3.95
billion ($3.5 billion) acquisition of its regional affiliate
Bell Aliant, expanding its footprint in the Atlantic Canada
region.
Montreal-based BCE said plans to invest C$2.1 billion across
all four Atlantic provinces over the next five years as part of
an extensive rollout of broadband wireline and wireless networks
for consumers and business customers.
The company also named Robert Dexter, as a director of BCE
Inc and its operational arm Bell Canada. Dexter was previously a
director of Bell Aliant.
BCE reiterated that Glen LeBlanc, the former chief financial
officer of Bell Aliant, is set to become CFO of BCE when BCE's
current CFO Siim Vanaselja retires in the second quarter of next
year. Until then, LeBlanc will serve as senior vice president of
finance at the company.
($1 = $1.1290 Canadian)
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)