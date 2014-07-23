Discovery to build $400 mln theme park in Costa Rica
MEXICO CITY, April 18 Discovery Communications , owner of Discovery Channel and Animal Planet, will build a $400 million theme park in Costa Rica, the government said on Tuesday.
July 23 BCE Inc , Canada's largest telecommunications company, said it would take Bell Aliant Inc private by buying the stake it does not already own in the company.
BCE already controls 44 percent of Bell Aliant, which offers telecom services in eastern Canada, and has valued the remaining stake at about C$3.95 billion ($3.68 billion).
Bell Aliant shareholders can elect to receive either C$31 in cash, or 0.6371 of one BCE share, or C$7.75 in cash and 0.4778 of one BCE share for every share they own, the companies said. ($1 = 1.0724 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
MELBOURNE, April 19 London copper hovered close to its weakest since January on Wednesday, on concerns China's base metals demand could temper in the coming quarter following a wobble in steel. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed by 0.5 percent to $5601.50 a tonne by 0120 GMT, paring 2.1 percent losses from the previous session, when prices hit their lowest since early January at $5,568 a tonne. * SHFE: Shanghai Fut