TORONTO May 3 BCE Inc, Canada's
largest telephone company, said on Thursday its first-quarter
profit grew 14.1 percent, lifted by strength in its wireless and
media divisions.
The Montreal-based parent of Bell Canada said its wireless
division benefited from growth in its postpaid subscriber base
and higher average revenue per user, as users snapped up
data-intensive smartphones. BCE, which has recently bought
several major media companies, also saw its media unit's revenue
jump.
BCE said quarterly net profit grew to C$574 million, or 74
Canadian cents per share, from C$503 million, or 67 Canadian
cents per share, a year earlier.
Adjusted earnings were C$580 million, or 75 Canadian cents a
share. That compares with C$543 million or 72 Canadian cents a
share a year earlier. Analysts, on average, had expected
earnings per share of 72 Canadian cents in the quarter,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue grew 9.9 percent to C$4.91 billion, just shy of
analysts' average estimate of C$4.96 billion.
In the quarter, the company added 62,576 net postpaid
subscribers, a closely watched metric of growth of its most
valuable wireless customers, who typically sign long-term
contracts and spend more to use data on the latest smartphones.
Smartphone users represented 52 percent of total postpaid
subscribers at the end of the first quarter, up from 34 percent
a year earlier.
Bell said its average wireless customer paid C$53.84 a month
for service in the quarter, compared with C$51.68 a year
earlier.
Rogers Communications Inc, Canada's largest mobile
phone company, said last week it added 47,000 such contract
customers in its most recent quarter. Its wireless customers, on
average, spent C$57.65 a month in the quarter, down from C$59.91
a year earlier.
The third major wireless provider, Telus Corp, will
report its first-quarter results on May 9.
Bell said growth in its media division was driven by higher
advertising sales across its television, radio and digital media
businesses, as well as higher subscriber fees paid by broadcast
distributors for carrying Bell Media's TV services.
Bell has been rapidly growing its media arm that was formed
in April 2011 after it acquired CTV. On Wednesday, Canada's
Competition Bureau gave Bell and Rogers the go-ahead to buy a
majority stake in Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment for C$1.32
billion($1.33 billion).
In March, BCE agreed to buy Astral Media, its
largest content provider, in a C$3 billion deal to lock up more
of the programming carried over its media platforms and to
expand its presence in French-speaking Quebec.
"We look forward to welcoming Montreal-based Astral Media to
the Bell team later this year as Bell works to expand our media
leadership," Chief Executive George Cope said in a statement on
Thursday.